English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Trump threatens tariffs on iPhones from China

27 NOV 2018

US President Donald Trump said the country may hit goods imported from China with a new round of tariffs, which The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported could impact Apple products including iPhones and laptops.

The comments came ahead of a meeting between Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping, in which the two sides will make trade negotations.

Trump said if a deal favourable to the US is not made, he will impose additional tariffs of either 10 per cent or 25 per cent: the only acceptable deal would be that “China has to open up their country to competition from the United States”, he added.

The US president first threatened to do this around the middle of this year.

Plans are already underway to raise tariffs on more than $200 billion-worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent in 2019, and Trump said it is “highly unlikely” Chinese leaders will be able to convince him to not go ahead.

When asked specifically about imposing tariffs on Apple products, Trump said: “Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is. I mean, I can make it 10 per cent and people could stand that very easily.”

In September, Trump urged Apple to manufacture its products in the US if it wants to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

Apple has said in the past such tariffs would mean “a wide range” of its products including its Watch, would cost more, but there was no mention of the iPhone.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

China urges fair play as US steps-up Huawei campaign

China blasts US block on semiconductor company

Trump faces probe into AT&T meddling

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association