Trump takes Huawei talks off the table - Mobile World Live

US President Donald Trump (pictured) appeared to backtrack on Huawei, stating the country isn’t interested in including the company in a potential trade deal with China.

Speaking to reporters, Trump reiterated the US position that Huawei represents a national security threat. “We’ll see what happens with respect to China, but Huawei has been not a player that we want to discuss, we want to talk about right now. We’re not going to be doing business with Huawei.”

ABC News posted video of the exchange on Twitter.

In late May, the president appeared more bullish on Huawei, stating the company could be included in a broader trade deal with China. He later pressed for an easing of restrictions on US companies supplying components and software to Huawei by issuing special permits, following talks with Xi Jingping, president of the People’s Republic of China.

Reuters reported in August US officials received more than 130 applications for such permits, but none had been granted.

Also in August, Huawei received an extension of a temporary licence allowing it to continue trading with US companies until 19 November.