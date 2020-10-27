Trump adviser dismisses nationalised 5G concerns - Mobile World Live

GSMA THRIVE NORTH AMERICA: Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council (pictured), insisted President Donald Trump’s administration is not seeking to nationalise 5G infrastructure, aiming to allay fears among telecoms players the government might pursue such a plan.

During a CTIA 5G Summit keynote, Kudlow said the administration is “going to keep its free market approach” and “rely on private sector entrepreneurship and science and technological advances” to keep the US at the forefront of 5G.

He added the government is “incentivising faster network buildouts wherever we can” and working to open more spectrum for operators, highlighting a recent move to make 100MHz of key mid-band spectrum currently used by the US military available.

Politicians and industry players including CTIA previously expressed concern about Trump’s apparent interest in nationalising 5G infrastructure, an idea he first floated in 2018 and appeared to have resurrected earlier this year as part of his re-election campaign.

Samsung

Elsewhere in the keynote, Samsung Electronics America EVP of Mobile Jude Buckley said continued government action is needed to help keep the US “at the forefront of innovation”, arguing access to additional mid-band spectrum is critical to keep pace with global rivals.

He also flagged a need for streamlined local zoning and permit regulations to speed infrastructure deployments and suggested the government can lead by example by becoming “an enterprise user of 5G” in areas including logistics, transportation and emergency services.