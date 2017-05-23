English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeM360 2017 Europe

Telefonica talks up transparency in WannaCry wake

23 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: Sharing information and being honest with customers is the best way to deal with cyber attacks, Telefonica’s director of public policy and internet Christoph Steck (pictured) reflected.

The operator, which was one of the most high-profile companies hit by the WannaCry ransomware attack earlier in May, shared information with authorities, other companies and customers as quickly as possible, as experts worked on a solution to the worldwide strike.

Steck said most companies impacted reacted to the incident quite well, but the intense attention gained from the attack increased public and media interest in the issue of cyber security.

“I have never seen such a media echo on cyber security,” he said, adding: “We tried to be as transparent as possible from very early on. I think that was the right way to react, to share information and try to work with everyone to help.”

Inherent issues
A major problem, he said, was the internet had not been built with security features in mind, but as an information sharing platform. As a result, companies have to constantly work to improve their defences – but even then, anyone claiming 100 per cent security is incorrect.

“One can have certain processes in place and be prepared, but [there is] no such thing as absolute security,” Steck added.

Another returning issue was public perception, as attacks highlight the insecurity of the internet: “People do not trust the online world, that’s bad news for everyone.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EU GDPR not a perfect solution, say experts
M360 2017 Europe

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association