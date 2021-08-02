 TPG Telecom eyes 5G boost with Dense Air asset buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG Telecom eyes 5G boost with Dense Air asset buy

02 AUG 2021

Australian operator TPG Telecom struck a deal to increase its mid-band spectrum holdings covering some of the largest cities in the country, buying various assets won in a 2018 auction by neutral host company Dense Air.

In a statement, TPG Telecom said the agreement comprised licences in the 3.6GHz band covering Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

TPG Telecom CEO Inaki Berroeta said: “For our mobile and home wireless customers, this additional mid-band 5G spectrum will mean a significant boost in speeds through increased capacity”, noting “as this spectrum is immediately adjacent to our existing 5G spectrum holdings, it can be deployed quickly and without significant cost”.

The pair also announced a separate transaction, where TPG Telecom would sell licences in the 2.6GHz band to Dense Air Australia, complementing assets bought by the neutral host company at the country’s mmWave auction earlier this year.

TPG Telecom noted the “3.6GHz spectrum is a much better complement” to its existing spectrum portfolio than assets in the 2.6GHz band, while the latter “better enables Dense Air’s neutral host model.”

Financial terms for the transactions were not disclosed. Both are subject to regulatory approval.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

TPG Telecom unveils 5G innovation lab

TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates

TPG lights SA 5G service on 700MHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association