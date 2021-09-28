 Totum connects indoor IoT devices to satellites
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Totum connects indoor IoT devices to satellites

28 SEP 2021

US satellite connectivity start-up Totum prepared an IoT device using a direct connection which it claimed customers can use to track assets inside buildings as well as out.

Totum worked with IoT radio developer Orca Systems to create a chipset comprising a miniature modem, RF transceiver, application processor and memory. The device uses a small omnidirectional antenna to connect to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The company recently demonstrated indoor capabilities by transmitting and receiving signals from a San Diego office building, claiming it as the first time an IoT chip connected to a satellite from indoors.

Totum is targeting low-power, long range IoT connectivity devices, a space dominated by cellular technology and alternatives using unlicensed spectrum.

It claims a lack of intermediary equipment addresses cost challenges across satellite and mobile connectivity.

Totum predicts a $20 billion market opportunity from tracking and monitoring assets across industries including supply chain logistics, agriculture, transportation, and energy.

It explained in a statement it plans to sell the chipset and connectivity service as one: CCO Dave Gell added it received advance orders for 2 million connected devices from equipment makers and value-added resellers, among others.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Vodafone presses UK to incentivise 5G, IoT development

AT&T teams with Kigen to scale mobile IoT

eSIM and digital identity: insights from IDEMIA exec Matthew Cole
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association