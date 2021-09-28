Totum connects indoor IoT devices to satellites

US satellite connectivity start-up Totum prepared an IoT device using a direct connection which it claimed customers can use to track assets inside buildings as well as out.

Totum worked with IoT radio developer Orca Systems to create a chipset comprising a miniature modem, RF transceiver, application processor and memory. The device uses a small omnidirectional antenna to connect to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The company recently demonstrated indoor capabilities by transmitting and receiving signals from a San Diego office building, claiming it as the first time an IoT chip connected to a satellite from indoors.

Totum is targeting low-power, long range IoT connectivity devices, a space dominated by cellular technology and alternatives using unlicensed spectrum.

It claims a lack of intermediary equipment addresses cost challenges across satellite and mobile connectivity.

Totum predicts a $20 billion market opportunity from tracking and monitoring assets across industries including supply chain logistics, agriculture, transportation, and energy.

It explained in a statement it plans to sell the chipset and connectivity service as one: CCO Dave Gell added it received advance orders for 2 million connected devices from equipment makers and value-added resellers, among others.