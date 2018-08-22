English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Top vendors, operators back CTIA IoT security push

22 AUG 2018

Industry group CTIA announced a Cybersecurity Certification Program for cellular IoT devices with the aim of protecting consumers and infrastructure, while creating a secure foundation for applications including smart cities and connected cars.

The initiative was backed by Ericsson, Nokia, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

In a statement, the group said the initiative “is the first of its kind to be developed in collaboration with nationwide wireless providers”. It is based on IoT security recommendations from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration; and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and CTO said the programme “harnessess CTIA’s network of authorised labs and reflects our commitment to securing networks and devices in an increasingly connected wireless world”.

Meanwhile AT&T’s VP of product development for IoT Solutions, Cameron Coursey, described the move as a “critical initiative as the IoT market continues to grow exponentially”, both in the US and globally. Tomas Ageskog, head of digital services at Ericsson North America, said the “scalable and standards-aligned” programme complements Ericsson’s secure-by-design approach.

IoT security has long been a concern for the industry. Earlier this year, a senior director at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers said the implementation of IoT standards could go a long way to solving ongoing concerns around security, a problem set to grow in line with rising numbers of companies and connected devices.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi reports strong results following IPO

Intelligence Brief: How the IoT ecosystem stacks up

UK security chief warns of 5G terrorism threat

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association