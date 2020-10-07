 Top US court weighs Google, Oracle patent case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Top US court weighs Google, Oracle patent case

07 OCT 2020

Google and Oracle faced off before the US Supreme Court in hopes of settling a dispute over the use of Java code in the Android operating system, marking the culmination of a sprawling legal battle which has stretched on for more than a decade.

At the heart of the case is the issue of “fair use,” and whether Google’s application of Java fell under those guidelines or constituted copyright infringement. Oracle claimed the latter, seeking nearly $9 billion in damages.

J. Michael Keyes, a partner at law firm Dorsey and Whitney, told Mobile World Live the spat is “one of the most significant copyright cases” to reach the Supreme Court, adding its decision could have “potentially huge implications” on copyright protection for software and fair use.

Previous court rulings on the matter were split, with a verdict favouring Google in 2016 and another siding with Oracle in 2018. In 2019, Google petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Keyes noted several justices appeared sceptical of Google’s position in a hearing held today (7 October), questioning why Google should be permitted to use Oracle’s code and whether siding with the tech giant would effectively end copyright protection for software.

Earlier this year, Microsoft filed a brief in support of Google, while trade group USTelecom backed Oracle on the grounds a win for Google would compromise operators’ ability to guard against appropriation of key software-defined network elements.

The court is expected to rule by end-June 2021.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Tech giants reject monopoly claims in US report

Google eyes collaboration boost with Workspace suite

Google pledges fail to win over Fitbit deal critics
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association