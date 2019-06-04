 Top Millicom shareholder readies stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Top Millicom shareholder readies stake sale

04 JUN 2019

Investment company Kinnevik outlined intentions to divest its holdings in telecoms group Millicom through a distribution to shareholders and a listing.

The divestment, which consists of the sale of Kinnevik’s 37.2 per cent holding, will be completed in two parts, said Millicom in a statement.

First, the operator group has made a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to register the sale of 11 million shares by Kinnevik, which is its largest shareholder. In addition, underwriters have the option to purchase 1.65 milllion shares within 30 days of the offer date.

Kinnevik then intends to sell-off the rest of its stake through a distribution to shareholders in December.

Liberty collapse
As well as being the major investor in Millicom, Sweden-based Kinnevik also has holdings in operator Tele2 and cable operator Com Hem.

Kinnevik’s decision to divest its holdings follows news that Liberty Latin America entered talks with Millicom about a potential acquisition of the operator group earlier this year.

The negotiations were, however, swiftly cancelled, reportedly because Millicom’s management was reluctant to progress a deal due to Liberty Latin America’s debt levels and stock price.

Kinnevik was said to have been interested in the deal, which would have valued Millicom at almost $8 billion.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Millicom seals Movistar Nicaragua deal

Millicom upbeat despite profit dip

Millicom nears Africa exit with Chad sale

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association