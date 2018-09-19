English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TNS tackles wholesale data fees in US

19 SEP 2018

Networking and data services provider Transaction Network Services (TNS) took aim at US operators’ wholesale data costs with a new system it said can cut the amount of traffic carried on 3G and 4G networks.

In a statement, the company noted mobile data traffic in the country soared following the reintroduction of unlimited tariffs in 2017, placing an additional burden on backhaul connections. This is particularly acute when subscribers shift from high-definition to standard definition video, use always-on applications, or sponsored and zero-rated services.

Bill Versen, chief product officer, noted this traffic increases operators’ wholesale costs, particularly when users continue to access apps (or leave them running) after leaving their own operator’s coverage areas. Service providers, he noted, “need to ensure their business remains viable by reining in wholesale data roaming costs.”

TNS is offering a solution combining data optimisation techniques capable of reducing file sizes by up to 40 per cent, with a hub direction approach which redirects roaming data traffic to local internet POPs.

In addition to eliminating the need to backhaul traffic to the home network, TNS said the hubs bring processing closer to the user, reducing latency.

Versen noted the reduction in data “crossing operator networks” enables service providers to “expand their bandwidth, give more capacity for new subscribers and business models, and deliver data at LTE speeds.”

TNS said its data optimisation element includes deep packet inspection to filter viruses, while the hub set up supports essential services including VoLTE E911 emergency calling.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Indosat returns to profit on forex, data gains

China’s rapid 4G uptake drives need for better data management

Thailand’s dtac gives away SIMs to boost data usage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association