 T-Mobile CEO forecasts churn for industry
Home

T-Mobile US chief predicts market rebound

28 MAY 2021

T-Mobile US president and CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) tipped the market as being on the brink of a return to normal customer churn patterns, after Covid-19 (coronavirus) muted demand in 2020.

The executive told an investor conference there is pent up consumer demand for device upgrades, which is combining with a broader return in customer confidence and the reopening of many businesses.

Customers “have got a little cash in their pocket”, he noted.

Sievert expects these factors to return the market to more regular competition and churn trends, something he said would benefit T-Mobile. “When they are switching in the industry, well that’s when we thrive”.

He noted the operator had not overlooked its 4G network despite much of its recent marketing focusing on 5G. The LTE network has been expanded to the point it is on-par with rivals AT&T and Verizon, he explained.

“Our POP coverages are all about equivalent now”.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

