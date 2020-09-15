Tizeti taps Nokia for LTE FWA set-up - Mobile World Live

Nokia partnered with Nigerian ISP Tizeti to bring fixed wireless access (FWA) services to more than 1 million residential and enterprise customers in the country.

In a statement, the vendor said it will supply Tizeti with its Fastmile and LTE technology, which it claimed would enable the operator to “deliver premium internet” and VPN services to subscribers in the city of Port Harcourt, along with the states of Edo and Ogun.

Nokia said the move will allow Tizeti to provide “a more robust, high-speed internet service to subscribers and the flexibility to seamlessly evolve to 5G FWA when needed”.

Tizeti’s CEO Kendall Ananyi described the tie-up with Nokia as “a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers”.

Eniola Campbell, head of Nokia’s customer business team in Nigeria, said Tizeti will add new revenue streams by providing more reliable data services and improve customer experience.