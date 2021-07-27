TIP commences consultation on latest OpenRAN specs

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) released a draft version of its latest technical requirements for OpenRAN architecture with members given until the end of September to submit comments on the proposals.

In a blog, the organisation expounded the OpenRAN Draft Release 2.0 Detailed Technical Requirements document had been put together in response to a set of requests laid out by a group of European operators.

Members of TIP’s OpenRAN project group are able to give feedback on the proposals until the deadline, with the organisation then planning to use responses to generate “the industry baseline to create a central roadmap and timeline for further requirements and new solutions”.

TIP added by aligning requirements, harmonising a roadmap and progressing through test and validation framework it “avoids fragmentation, with the ultimate goal of helping accelerate the development and deployment of standards-based, open and disaggregated solutions for actual OpenRAN use cases”.

The move comes as a growing number of operators back the new technology architecture and undertake various trials.