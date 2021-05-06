 TIP signs up to open roaming ahead of Wi-Fi move - Mobile World Live
Home

TIP signs up to open roaming ahead of Wi-Fi move

06 MAY 2021

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) backed the OpenRoaming standard designed to help interconnection between Wi-Fi networks across the globe, ahead of the launch of its OpenWiFi project next week.

A statement released by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), which is behind OpenRoaming, revealed the forthcoming TIP project would use its standard – a move it anticipates would accelerate adoption and improve secure roaming on Wi-Fi networks.

The WBA added its vision was for the protocol to enable the world to “become a single, giant Wi-Fi network, allowing billions of people and their devices to connect automatically and securely to millions of Wi-Fi networks.”

Backers for the protocol include AT&T, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Google and Samsung.

TIP’s adoption of the standard comes ahead of its launch of OpenWiFi on Wednesday (12 May). The event is expected to showcase the organisation’s vision of Wi-Fi systems which use opensource technology to allow service providers to mix access points, cloud controllers and smart analytics from different vendors.

Moves to aid the development of a more open Wi-Fi ecosystem come as TIP continues to push the use of open RAN in the mobile sector, an approach which is gaining significant traction from major operator groups.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Asia

