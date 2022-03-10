 TIP names new executive director - Mobile World Live
Home

TIP names new executive director

10 MAR 2022

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced former Ericsson executive Kristian Toivo would head up the group from 1 June, replacing Attilio Zani who stepped down from the role in December 2021.

Toivo joins TIP after a stint at IT company Atos, where he was global client executive.

Prior to this, Toivo held several roles at Ericsson, including MD and head of development of business unit Core Networks and head of R&D Finland, among other positions in a 30 year career with the vendor.

Commenting on his new role, Toivo (pictured, right) said TIP was at the centre of “a dramatic and necessary shift to the dynamics of the entire telecoms ecosystem” and he looked forward to working with the wider industry to “champion the development and adoption of open and disaggregated technologies”.

TIP chairman Santiago Tenorio added Toivo’s wealth of engineering experience and internationally-proven leadership skills would be “pivotal in building on TIP’s momentum”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

