TIP hires first CMO

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has hired former Parallel Wireless marketing VP Eugina Jordan as the organisation’s first Chief Marketing Officer as part of a move to expand its leadership team.

At the very least, Jordan’s hiring reflects TIP’s efforts to boost its marketing profile, but it could also be viewed as incremental progress for open RAN.

There was concern the open RAN market had stalled when Parallel Wireless, one of the biggest vendor proponents of the open network approach, laid-off a significant number of its employees, including Jordan, in June, although analysts at the time told Mobile World Live (MWL) they were still bullish on the commercial potential of the technology.

Jordan stated to MWL she will oversee overall marketing strategy at TIP – including planning, developing and executing TIP’s marketing – product marketing, and advertising initiatives when she steps into her new role on 1 September.

TIP Executive Director Kristian Toivo, who took over as TIP’s leader in June, cited Jordan’s more than twenty years of strategic marketing experience across the telecoms industry as one of the strengths she brings to the organisation.