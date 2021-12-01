 TIP executive director Attilio Zani exits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIP executive director Attilio Zani exits

01 DEC 2021

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced executive director Attilio Zani was set to step down from his role leading the group, with the search currently on for a successor.

In a statement, TIP noted the executive was departing to pursue other opportunities after three years in the role. It praised his leadership through a transformational period.

In a separate personal LinkedIn post, Zani stated that news on a new position would be “coming soon.”

TIP emphasised that under Zani’s tenure, the group’s members scaled-up advanced technology projects driven by the organisation, citing developments around open RAN and optical packet transport, among others.

Prior to joining the organisation Zani spent almost 12 years at the GSMA before becoming a business consultant.

Alongside detailing the departure of its executive director, TIP revealed Rocky Bullock, the former CEO of data centre-focused industry group Open Compute Project, would join it as director of operations.

Bullock has extensive experience with large technology and software players including IBM, Dell, Sony OIA and Pitney Bowes.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Las operadoras advierten del riesgo de fragmentación de la RAN abierta

Operators warn of open RAN fragmentation risk

TIP, WBA team on 6GHz Wi-Fi

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association