TIP executive director Attilio Zani exits

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced executive director Attilio Zani was set to step down from his role leading the group, with the search currently on for a successor.

In a statement, TIP noted the executive was departing to pursue other opportunities after three years in the role. It praised his leadership through a transformational period.

In a separate personal LinkedIn post, Zani stated that news on a new position would be “coming soon.”

TIP emphasised that under Zani’s tenure, the group’s members scaled-up advanced technology projects driven by the organisation, citing developments around open RAN and optical packet transport, among others.

Prior to joining the organisation Zani spent almost 12 years at the GSMA before becoming a business consultant.

Alongside detailing the departure of its executive director, TIP revealed Rocky Bullock, the former CEO of data centre-focused industry group Open Compute Project, would join it as director of operations.

Bullock has extensive experience with large technology and software players including IBM, Dell, Sony OIA and Pitney Bowes.