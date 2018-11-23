English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIM, Open Fiber deal could mean job cuts

23 NOV 2018

The Italian government is pressing on with plans for a single broadband company that would bring together the networks of Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, but this could lead to significant job cuts, Reuters reported.

Italy wants a framework for the merged network company that will enable regulated returns on investments made.

Before that happens, Telecom Italia may decide to spin off its infrastructure, and move 40 to 60 per cent of the 50,000 people it employs in Italy to the new venture. Sources told Reuters this could mean the operator is unable to sustain all of its remaining employees, which could lead to some 10,000 job cuts.

The idea of a single network operator was proposed by the new government, elected in June, to help Italy catch up digitally with other European countries.

Luigi Gubitosi, recently appointed Telcom Italia’s new CEO, said he would look at the issue with “speed”. His predecessor, Amos Genish, wanted to keep Telecom Italia together.

The value of Telecom Italia’s copper and fibre networks is one of the factors that cause friction. While it beleives they are worth between 13 billion to 15 billion, Open Fiber said any talks on a deal would value the operator’s infrastructure at 7 billion to 8 billion.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia appoints latest new boss

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Turin preps for 5G drone-ready network with TIM

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association