English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIM mulls Nextel bid to boost Brazil presence

20 SEP 2018

Telecom Italia is reportedly considering making an offer for Nextel Brazil, as its interest in the for-sale operator increases.

Bloomberg sources stated Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish could discuss a possible deal for the business at the Italian operator’s upcoming board meeting on 24 September: it may also hire advisers to explore a potential offer.

In August, Telecom Italia, Telefonica and America Movil, were tipped to be interested in Nextel Brazil, which is owned by NII Holdings and is the fifth-largest of seven operators in the country.

At the time, offers were expected to be submitted this month.

A move by Telecom Italia, which controls number three player TIM Brasil (which GSMA Intelligence estimates had 57 million connections at end-Q2), would give it a larger market share and a boost in spectrum in metropolitan areas, said sources.

Arguably, investment in Brazil would be justified as the country represents something of a bright spot for the company, given struggles in other markets including Italy, where competition recently increased with the entrance of France-based Iliad.

While NII Holdings owns a majority stake in Nextel Brazil, Access Industries also holds a 30 per cent stake in the company, which it acquired in May for $75 million. With that price in mind, the value of the entire company would be around $250 million.

Asset sales
Along with a possible tie-up in Brazil, Genish is also reportedly planning to discuss possible asset sales at the upcoming board meeting. This could include a discussion around its wholesale arm Spark and media unit Persidera, added sources.

The board meeting comes at a tumultuous time for the Italian operator. Its two largest investors Vivendi and Elliott Management have been embroiled in a row over the running of the company.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia commercial chief exits

Elliott challenges Vivendi to step up over TIM strategy

Vivendi blasts Elliott Management over TIM operations

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association