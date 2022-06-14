 TIM gets €725M of Italian 5G fund - Mobile World Live
Home

TIM gets €725M of Italian 5G fund

14 JUN 2022

Telecom Italia secured €725 million of funding made available by Italy’s government to help boost the deployment of 5G and connecting fibre networks in underserved areas.

Infratel Italia, the agency in charge of managing the two linked projects, stated the grant awarded to the operator is designated for the implementation of fibre links between mobile sites.

The funding covers six geographic lots and the work must be completed by 30 June 2026. The public funding will contribute up to 90 per cent of costs incurred.

In March, the government announced more than €2 billion would be made available as part of efforts to boost 5G access in the country.

The funds come from Italy’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, a programme under a European Union initiative which aims to mitigate the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Italy’s Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao (pictured) stated the assignment of the first tender for 5G development brings the nation closer to “completing the government’s plan to connect all of Italy with very high-capacity networks”.

Colao also claimed the incentives “represent a unique case in Europe”, citing the Italian government’s support for the development of “cutting-edge technology” in areas where there is “no interest in investing”.

The 5G funding comes on top of €3.7 billion announced in January to help boost deployment of 1Gb/s broadband service.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

