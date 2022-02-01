 TIM Brasil promotes revenue officer to CEO - Mobile World Live
Home

TIM Brasil promotes revenue officer to CEO

01 FEB 2022

Telecom Italia’s Brazil operation appointed Alberto Griselli as its CEO, a role vacated by the appointment of Pietro Labriola to lead the group earlier this year.

Alongside the top job at TIM Brasil, Griselli retains his current CRO role, held since July 2019.

Prior to joining TIM Brasil, the executive was the Brazil MD of IT services and consultancy business Timwe Tech and previously spent more than ten years at management consultants Value Partners.

Griselli takes the helm a day after Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel finally ratified a previously-agreed deal for TIM to buy assets from troubled rival Oi’s mobile business, alongside fellow players Telefonica and America Movil.

Labriola became the fourth permanent CEO appointed by Telecom Italia in the last five years.

