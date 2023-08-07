TikTok bows to EU with new features

TikTok outlined changes to its safety features to comply with the European Union’s (EU) digital services act, aimed at tackling harmful online content and advertising practices.

The video-sharing app explained the new features will be launched in the coming weeks, which includes a tool to provide users with an easier way to report content they believe to be illegal.

It will present users with a list of categories to choose from, including harassment, hate speech and financial crime.

Reported content will be removed globally if it violated the company’s community guidelines, and will be further assessed by a dedicated legal team if otherwise. This may result in less exposure to the content in the country where it was reported.

TikTok also said it will offer users the ability to opt out of personalised or targeted recommendations.

Further, the company stated users aged between 13 to 17 years old will no longer see personalised advertising based on their activities on the platform, and accounts of those below 16 are “set to private by default”.

Indonesia payments

While TikTok has been facing opposition from regulators including in UK, Italy and Australia, the company is reportedly in talks with Indonesian authorites and the country’s central bank to obtain a payments licence, which will enable a shopping feature for its 125 million users in the country.

The move came after it announced it would invest massively in Southeast Asia earlier this year.