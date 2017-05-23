English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Things Mobile stakes claim as first global IoT operator

23 MAY 2017

A new venture launched touting itself as “the first global mobile operator dedicated to the Internet of Things”, and aiming to be the “most affordable, competitive and reliable” player in the market.

Things Mobile was created by the same entrepreneur behind ChatSim, a SIM card providing free data for instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

“For a while I had been receiving requests from our customers to develop a SIM card to connect IoT devices in a more effective and affordable manner. There’s a lot of confusion in the market,” Manuel Zanella, CEO of Things Mobile, said.

“The offering of large mobile telephony operators is not clear or flexible at all and the fixed costs are very expensive,” he continued.

Things Mobile said it offers a rate starting from €0.10 per 1MB in “the world’s most important countries”.

Zanella explained: “Since most devices exchange very few kilobytes, our rate guarantees very low connection costs and no management fees for devices.”

The entrepreneur’s Zeromobile company is the majority shareholder, alongside Angelsim (also an investor in ChatSim), and Juan De la Coba, co-founder of ChatSim.

In a statement, Things Mobile said: “While ChatSim was an evolution of Zeromobile in voice, chat and text messaging, Things Mobile is the evolution in the field of data exchange.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

WeChat Italy to promote instant messaging with ChatSim
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association