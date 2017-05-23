Things Mobile stakes claim as first global IoT operator

A new venture launched touting itself as “the first global mobile operator dedicated to the Internet of Things”, and aiming to be the “most affordable, competitive and reliable” player in the market.

Things Mobile was created by the same entrepreneur behind ChatSim, a SIM card providing free data for instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

“For a while I had been receiving requests from our customers to develop a SIM card to connect IoT devices in a more effective and affordable manner. There’s a lot of confusion in the market,” Manuel Zanella, CEO of Things Mobile, said.

“The offering of large mobile telephony operators is not clear or flexible at all and the fixed costs are very expensive,” he continued.

Things Mobile said it offers a rate starting from €0.10 per 1MB in “the world’s most important countries”.

Zanella explained: “Since most devices exchange very few kilobytes, our rate guarantees very low connection costs and no management fees for devices.”

The entrepreneur’s Zeromobile company is the majority shareholder, alongside Angelsim (also an investor in ChatSim), and Juan De la Coba, co-founder of ChatSim.

In a statement, Things Mobile said: “While ChatSim was an evolution of Zeromobile in voice, chat and text messaging, Things Mobile is the evolution in the field of data exchange.”