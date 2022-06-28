 Tencent to foray into hardware with XR unit - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Tencent to foray into hardware with XR unit

28 JUN 2022

Internet giant Tencent reportedly revealed it had created a business unit exploring extended reality (XR) technologies, which would include a push into hardware.

According to Reuters, Tencent’s gaming chief Steven Ma said Tencent had set up an XR business line, confirming speculation, which would combine hardware and software.

Ma said the company would use the next four to five years to “actively experiment in software, content, systems, SDK tools, hardware and other links to create VR experiences which can be industry benchmarks”.

Reuters sources added the new business line would eventually have more than 300 staff, dependent on early performance.

XR comprises immersive technologies such as AR and VR. The news comes as the race for leading technologies for the metaverse, an immersive virtual world, heats up.

Ma further explained that the company’s foray into XR was influenced by the technological innovations in the VR market, such as lighter headsets and improved display resolution.

Back

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

Asia

Tags

Get Our Newsletter

