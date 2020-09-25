 Telus VP warns of open RAN challenges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telus VP warns of open RAN challenges

25 SEP 2020

BIG 5G EVENT: Telus executive Bernard Bureau emphasised open RAN compatibility as a must for network vendors hoping to secure its business in future, and revealed the operator aims to deploy standalone (SA) 5G by end-2022.

In a keynote, the VP of network and architecture strategy pointed to open RAN as “the way forward”, stating Telus would be looking for “a clear commitment” to the approach from vendors.

Though Bureau predicted open RAN will be a “game changer”, he noted integration costs could be challenging for smaller operators.

“It’s more difficult for us to apply in Canada given the number of frequency bands we have”, he explained, adding it could be harder to cover the cost of “this interoperability” because operators in the nation have around a tenth the number of sites of those in the US.

Meanwhile, Telus’ SA 5G launch timing is dependent on the speed with which the application ecosystem matures, Bureau said. The operator is targeting uses in agriculture, healthcare, smart cities and utilities.

He warned operators in North America need to “speed up” development of new applications to compete with rivals in Asia and Europe, adding “there’s still time to catch up” before SA 5G “becomes mainstream”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

M1 makes commercial 5G move

AT&T charts course to standalone 5G launch

Vodafone UK lights SA 5G network

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association