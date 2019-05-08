 Telus tests MobiledgeX tech - Mobile World Live
Home

Telus tests MobiledgeX tech

08 MAY 2019

Deutsche Telekom edge compute subsidiary MobiledgeX scored its first partnership in Canada, teaming with operator Telus to trial the technology on its mobile network.

Telus will deploy MobiledgeX’s Edge-Cloud R1.0, which the company explained aggregates processors and GPUs in the cloud close to the edge of the operator’s wireless and fixed line networks.

In a statement, Telus CTO Ibrahim Gedeon said edge compute technology will be one of the “vital components in the networks of tomorrow”, delivering “next generation technologies and experiences”.

Eric Braun, CCO at MobiledgeX noted “ubiquity and scale” will be required to capitalise on the edge compute opportunity, and said the company’s work with Telus reflects “an aligned vision for the future of mobile operators as key players in mobile application development, performance, security and reliability.”

In February, MobiledgeX deployed what it said was the world’s first public mobile edge network alongside Deutsche Telekom in Germany. The company is also working with Vapor IO to accelerate the roll out of the technology in the US.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

German heavyweights slam EC connected car plan

DT opens door to 5G security talks

DT chief bemoans 5G auction uncertainty

Tags

