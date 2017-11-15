English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei MBBF17 Articles

Telus puts 5G at heart of convergence strategy

15 NOV 2017

LIVE FROM HUAWEI’S GLOBAL MOBILE BROADBAND FORUM 2017, LONDON: Canada-based operator Telus “took the view that 5G was going to be the convergence strategy for our company, and very much set out on that path”.

Eros Spadotto, EVP for the company (pictured), said this approach already had implications for its fibre rollout strategy: “We did not only undertake it with the view of creating fibre-to-the-home connections. We very much took the view that the next-generation wireless networks will be very much dependent on fibre”.

With some operators looking at the potential of 5G for last mile fixed wireless connectivity, Telus is also looking at this opportunity, using mmWave frequencies.

“We’ve been doing trials with that, even though we have a very active fibre programme, for the express purpose of finding if there is a better economic path to doing connectivity than fibre. We are not altering or slowing down our fibre plans, but we are looking at that,” he said.

Microcells pay off
Another area where Telus is using its fibre assets is small cells: “As we go and deploy the fibre, the technicians that are fitting fibre plant are also putting up our microcells,” Spadotto explained.

“Today our microcell network carries about 10 per cent of our traffic. But where we’ve put microcells, we’ve discovered we increase the traffic of those areas by about 30 per cent – in other words, we found an untapped market. More microcells create more wealth for us,” the EVP said.

“In many cases, our microcells have payback periods of less than a year, on average they are about two years. That’s a tremendous opportunity as we look to make more money,” he continued.

Huawei and Telus have showcased what they described as an “innovative small cell solution” to deliver speeds of more than 1Gb/s in an outdoor live testing environment. It uses technologies including 5-carrier channel aggregation, 4×4 MIMO and 256 QAM modulation.

Spadotto also said Licensed Assisted Access, which aggregates licensed frequencies with unlicensed spectrum, is an important tool for the future: “There’s a tremendous amount of speed improvement for spectrum that is largely laying fallow, and is being used by Wi-Fi.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei touts intelligent networks for next evolution

Global MBB Forum to outline mobile’s role in reshaping the world
Huawei MBBF17 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association