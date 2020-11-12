 Telus launches connected agriculture division - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telus launches connected agriculture division

12 NOV 2020

Canadian operator Telus acquired US-based software companies AFS Technologies and Agrian, combining both into a new business unit focused on agricultural connectivity.

The company said Telus Agriculture will offer products which use data analytics and AI to help the industry increase crop yields, streamline operations and improve food traceability. It will operate with a global focus, with a team of more than 1,200 employees covering North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Telus EVP and group president and chair of Telus Agriculture Francois Gratton stated the unit will tackle “complex data management challenges by linking systems together in new ways”.

CEO Darren Entwistle added it aims to “protect and improve the global food system” by enabling the industry to produce food “efficiently, safely and in a more environmentally friendly manner”.

AFS Technologies offers software for supply chain management, sales and distribution, while Agrian provides tools for precision agriculture, agronomy and compliance.

Telus previously acquired several other companies in preparation for the launch of its new division, including AGIntegrated for API integration; Decisive Farming for precision agronomy and farm management expertise; Farm At Hand for management software; Muddy Boots for food tracing and supply chain management technology; and TKXS for data management.

It is working through a deal to buy analytics software company Feedlot Health Management Solutions.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Telus flags network consistency as key for future apps

Telus destaca la compatibilidad entre redes como clave para las aplicaciones del futuro

Telus VP warns of open RAN challenges

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association