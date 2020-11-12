Telus launches connected agriculture division - Mobile World Live

Canadian operator Telus acquired US-based software companies AFS Technologies and Agrian, combining both into a new business unit focused on agricultural connectivity.

The company said Telus Agriculture will offer products which use data analytics and AI to help the industry increase crop yields, streamline operations and improve food traceability. It will operate with a global focus, with a team of more than 1,200 employees covering North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Telus EVP and group president and chair of Telus Agriculture Francois Gratton stated the unit will tackle “complex data management challenges by linking systems together in new ways”.

CEO Darren Entwistle added it aims to “protect and improve the global food system” by enabling the industry to produce food “efficiently, safely and in a more environmentally friendly manner”.

AFS Technologies offers software for supply chain management, sales and distribution, while Agrian provides tools for precision agriculture, agronomy and compliance.

Telus previously acquired several other companies in preparation for the launch of its new division, including AGIntegrated for API integration; Decisive Farming for precision agronomy and farm management expertise; Farm At Hand for management software; Muddy Boots for food tracing and supply chain management technology; and TKXS for data management.

It is working through a deal to buy analytics software company Feedlot Health Management Solutions.