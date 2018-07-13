English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra talks-up LTE-B potential at official launch

13 JUL 2018

Australia-based operator Telstra switched on its LTE-Broadcast (LTE-B) network, describing the technology as “game changing” for provision of sports coverage over its mobile network.

Telstra has long been a supporter of LTE-B technology, which is used to broadcast one content stream to multiple handsets simultaneously rather than creating multiple one-to-one connections.

The operator is one of the founder members of the LTE-B Alliance, a group which also counts EE, KT and Telecom Italia among its members, and has highlighted the potential of the technology regularly over the two years prior to its official launch.

Telstra will use LTE-B to deliver content to its AFL Australian Rules Football app. Though the technology will initially only be available on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 devices, the operator said other apps and devices would be added to the network in the coming months.

In a company blog, Telstra group MD for networks Mike Wright said the technology was: “delivering better quality video and audio experience for broadcast content, even in high traffic areas.”

He added every weekend the company had 1.2 million devices accessing live sport content, consuming a total of 37 million minutes.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telstra to cut 8,000 jobs in major restructuring

Telstra plans 4G upgrades following test with Ericsson

Australia adds $19M to rural coverage funding
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association