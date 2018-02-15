English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telstra profit falls after media investment write-off

15 FEB 2018

Telstra CEO Andy Penn (pictured) highlighted the need for continued investment in new technologies to remain competitive, while also announcing a 5.8 per cent fall in profit in the first half of its financial year.

The Australia market leader posted a net profit of AUD1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) for fiscal H1 2018 (the six months to end-December 2017). Telstra attributed the drop to writing off a AUD273 million stake in TV and video platform Ooyala. Revenue grew 5.9 per cent year-on-year to AUD14.5 billion.

In its results statement, Penn said to remain competitive the company needed to “lift our intensity in relation to short term performance” and continue making “significant foundational investments” to meet the increasing demand for data and transition to 5G.

Telstra is one of the operators tussling for 5G leadership and opened its latest test facility in early February. It has also been at the forefront of gigabit LTE development – the technology supporting several 5G use cases prior to commercial rollout.

While investing in new technology, the operator also scaled back on core fixed network costs. Its measures have resulted in a 7.2 per cent reduction in outlay in the half year, Penn said. He added the programme would continue into its H2.

In comments reported later by The Sydney Morning Herald, Penn noted job reductions had also taken place in parts of its fixed-line business.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Supercell profit drops for first time

StarHub expects weaker 2018 after Q4 profit plunge

Baidu plans $1.6B self-driving tech fund
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association