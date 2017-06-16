English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra cuts workforce by 1,400

16 JUN 2017

Australia’s largest mobile operator Telstra plans to cut 1,400 jobs over the next six months as part of a drive to streamline operations as it faces pressure on earnings due to increased competition, The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported.

The operator said it needs to be “leaner” as the country’s national broadband network (NBN) service expands and aggressive new players offer consumers additional service options.

Telstra is looking at an AUD2 billion ($1.5 billion) to AUD3 billion reduction in its annual earnings by 2020 due to lost compensation payments and the access fees it will pay to use the NBN, SMH said.

The operator, with a 51 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, also plans to invest AUD3 billion to upgrade its network over the next three years.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn said the company “cannot afford to operate as we have always done”.

About 90 per cent of the cuts will be in New South Wales and Victoria, with 172 employees to be let go in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland combined, Telstra representative Jon Court told SMH.

Court said the cuts will impact most parts of the company, including Telstra’s retail, operations, government enterprises and services and, to a smaller extent, its media and marketing sectors.

The newspaper said unions described the cuts as an “ambush” on workers. The Communication Workers Union said it would meet with Telstra this week.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia rules out wholesale roaming regulation

Telstra hails IoT lab as game changer

TPG wins Australian spectrum, plans network launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association