 Telstra offers OneWeb local ground station support - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra offers OneWeb local ground station support

23 MAR 2022

Telstra signed a ten-year service agreement with OneWeb to build and maintain three teleports in Australia to deliver ground support for the satellite operator’s expanding fleet of low Earth orbit (LEO) birds in the Southern Hemisphere.

In a joint statement, the operator explained the project starts with building a ground station in Darwin Tivendale which is scheduled to go live in July. Two sites in Perth, Western Australia, are planned to be completed later in the year.

As part of the contract, Telstra will provide satellite gateway, monitoring and quality assurance services for OneWeb.

Vish Vishwanathan, VP of wholesale and satellite at Telstra Americas, stated it worked closely with OneWeb on site selection and construction criteria.

“Teleports are complex sites involving access to secure and resilient infrastructure and on-the-ground expertise, which Telstra has provided to OneWeb throughout this project.”

Michele Franci, chief of delivery and operations at OneWeb, argued LEO “technology is transforming the global connectivity landscape” by “creating new business opportunities” and “giving more businesses, communities and governments the internet access they need for progress”.

“More connectivity options benefit everyone and our approach in establishing strategic partnerships with experienced providers like Telstra is core to how we deliver the OneWeb mission.”

In early March, the companies signed a MoU to explore new connectivity services for Australia and Asia Pacific.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra chief targets rapid migration off 4G

Telstra, TPG ink 10-year network sharing deal

Mobile shines as Telstra takes hit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association