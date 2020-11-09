 Telstra, Ericsson team to push 5G through edge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telstra, Ericsson team to push 5G through edge

09 NOV 2020

Australian operator Telstra and Ericsson unveiled a tie-up designed to offer an edge cloud service for enterprises, a move the pair claimed will tap into the potential of 5G technology.

In a statement, Ericsson said it expected the new offering to be delivered “within months”, serving as a “catalyst for the development of a reusable and open framework”.

The partnership was tipped to enable seamless orchestration, network exposure and service assurance, facilitating consumption-based interfaces between cloud providers and the Telstra network.

Nikos Katinakis, Telstra Group head of networks and IT, expressed belief the move will serve as “a framework for us to bring the benefits of 5G to the hands of Australians”, while also opening the door for future use cases into industries such as agriculture and manufacturing.

“As the 5G rollout continues across Australia, harnessing edge computing will enable us to tap into the potential of 5G technology, ensuring that Australia and our customers remain at the cutting edge of mobile technology”, Katinakis pointed.

The collaboration follows an earlier move by the two companies to deploy a standalone (SA) 5G, following a RAN upgrade across the operator’s next-generation networks.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Huawei appeals Sweden 5G ban

Ericsson seals $1B Cradlepoint buy

Ericsson expects $500B US GDP boost from 5G
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association