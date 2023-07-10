 Telkom South Africa rejects takeover bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telkom South Africa rejects takeover bid

10 JUL 2023

Telkom South Africa rejected an offer made by a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko to acquire a majority stake in the company, while adding it will not engage in further talks about a possible deal.

The company stated the indicative proposal, which it received last month, was not in the best interest of shareholders, while adding it would not engage in further talks with the consortium because it believed in its current strategy.

Telkom received the bid last month from Maseko’s company Afrifund Investments Proprietary, which had set up a consortium comprising of international player Axian Telecom and the Government Employee Pension Fund.

Current CEO Serame Taukobong had already indicated he was against a deal with Maseko when the bid was launched, stating Telkom did not need a “knight in shining armour”.

Telkom has however also been the subject of merger and buyout proposals in recent times, with rival African operator MTN and domestic competitor Rain linked with possible deals.

Reuters reported the news to reject the consortium’s bid had sent Telkom shares down by 7 per cent.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telkom South Africa mulls takeover bid

Rain, Telkom South Africa abandon deal talks

MTN walks away from Telkom tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association