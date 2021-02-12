 Telkom Kenya, Airtel clear to restart merger talks - Mobile World Live
Home

Telkom Kenya, Airtel clear to restart merger talks

12 FEB 2021

A Kenyan court revived the possibility of a merger between Telkom Kenya and Bharti Airtel’s local unit after dismissing regulatory objections which caused the operators to call off talks in 2020, Business Daily reported.

The newspaper stated the nation’s High Court dismissed questions raised by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) regarding the sale of Telkom Kenya’s assets.

While the EACC last month concluded any sale of Telkom Kenya was free from potential corruption, it required clearance from prosecutors before a deal could be considered.

Business Daily stated Kenya’s Communications Authority and competition regulator refused to bless any transaction until the EACC gave the go ahead.

Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya have yet to issue statements on the development, but it raises the possibility for the pair to restart a merger process begun in 2019.

The operators cited challenges in gaining clearance for their deal as the reason for calling off talks in August 2020.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

