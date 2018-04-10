English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telkom in Kenyan merger talks with Airtel

10 APR 2018

Telkom Kenya is reportedly planning to merge some of its operations with Airtel Kenya, as a first step before embarking on full takeover of the India-based operator’s assets in the country.

A source from industry regulator the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) told Reuters that Telkom Kenya plans to take over all of Airtel Kenya eventually, but the structure is yet to be decided or a formal application submitted.

The companies could reportedly first combine their operations and function as one entity, as a way to stave off mounting losses in the short term.

Sources speaking to local publication Sunday Standard added the CA had been informed of the talks and will be formally briefed. Exact details of the merger remain undisclosed at this stage, but the most likely scenario will see Telkom Kenya eventually launch a full takeover of Airtel Kenya, which is incurring the biggest losses of the two.

“Under the venture, they will combine their assets, cut down on variable costs such as staff, distribution channels and marketing channels, among others,” the source said.

Safaricom battle
Combined, the joint entity would be able to compete better with market leader Safaricom. Telkom Kenya operates around 1,581 base stations and Airtel 1,548, bringing a possible combination closer to Safaricom’s 4,000.

Latest data from regulators shows Safaricom also holds a mobile market share of around 71.9 per cent, with 29.4 million subscribers.

Airtel is second with 14.9 per cent, while Telkom Kenya has 8.4 per cent. Combined, the two companies would have around 9.5 million mobile subscribers.

Rumours of an Airtel exit from Kenya follows speculation the India-based operator is considering an IPO of its business in the region.

In December 2017, the company was forced to deny reports it was mulling an exit in Kenya, along with Rwanda and Tanzania, with all three markets deemed unprofitable.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India rivals eye $5.6B fund to end brutal price war

Banks approach Airtel over Africa IPO options

Airtel seeks accord on Tanzania business ownership

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association