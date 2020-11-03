Telit courted by DBay Advisors, Lantronix - Mobile World Live

IoT company Telit Communications looked to have become a takeover target, attracting interest from two companies for possible deals which could boost its play in the connected devices sphere.

Following media speculation, Telit announced it received a preliminary approach by asset management company DBay Advisors regarding a potential offer.

Hardware company Lantronix also made an approach and while this initial move was rejected by Telit’s board, it said discussions regarding a transaction more in the interests of its shareholders were ongoing.

Telit explained a deal involving Lantronix shares would be a key factor in any agreement.

But it also emphasised there was no certainty either suitor would make an offer: it set a deadline for initial indications of 1 December.

The company claims it empowers “hundreds of millions of connected things” by providing wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services.