 Telit courted by DBay Advisors, Lantronix - Mobile World Live
Home

Telit courted by DBay Advisors, Lantronix

03 NOV 2020

IoT company Telit Communications looked to have become a takeover target, attracting interest from two companies for possible deals which could boost its play in the connected devices sphere.

Following media speculation, Telit announced it received a preliminary approach by asset management company DBay Advisors regarding a potential offer.

Hardware company Lantronix also made an approach and while this initial move was rejected by Telit’s board, it said discussions regarding a transaction more in the interests of its shareholders were ongoing.

Telit explained a deal involving Lantronix shares would be a key factor in any agreement.

But it also emphasised there was no certainty either suitor would make an offer: it set a deadline for initial indications of 1 December.

The company claims it empowers “hundreds of millions of connected things” by providing wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

