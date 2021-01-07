 Telit breaks off u-blox takeover talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telit breaks off u-blox takeover talks

07 JAN 2021

Telit Communications dropped out of takeover talks with rival IoT company u-blox citing inability to agree terms, though other suitors appeared to still be in the running for the UK-headquartered company.

In a statement, Telit explained its board recognised the “industrial logic” of a tie-up with u-blox, but decided to walk away after “extensive talks” made it clear they would not be able to agree “terms which would ensure value creation” for its shareholders.

It added “a protracted period of uncertainty and distraction” related to extended negotiations would not be “in the best interests of Telit or any of its stakeholders”.

The company said it remains confident in its prospects and growth potential as an independent entity.

U-blox made an all-share offer for Telit in November 2020, adding to interest the company received from from asset management company DBay Advisors and hardware company Lantronix.

In December 2020, Telit said DBay Advisors’ offer undervalued the company, but said negotiations would continue.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

U-blox enters Telit takeover fray

Telit courted by DBay Advisors, Lantronix

Partner Interview: Telit
MWC Americas 2017 - Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association