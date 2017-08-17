Telia gearing up to expand connected car service

Operator Telia is set to launch its Sense connected car service across five new markets in Northern and Eastern Europe, following successful deployments in Sweden and Denmark.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Telia’s head of industry verticals for its IoT division, Jens-Peter Meesenburg, said the company hoped to make one more launch during 2017, with other markets following “like pearls on a string” once preparation work was complete.

“The plan going forward is it [Telia Sense] should go across the whole footprint,” he said, adding: “The solution and whole way of doing it is designed to launch cross-market.”

Telia launched Sense in Sweden during November 2016 with Denmark following in June. The company’s footprint in the area also comprises Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia – which will all receive the service.

The platform hosts a range of applications for consumer and business use based on data from the vehicle’s location, driver performance and mechanical information.

Telia released Sense in partnership with a number of automotive related companies, including insurance and roadside assistance firms.

“You can’t do this on your own,” Meesenburg added, emphasising the importance of engaging with regional businesses before launch: “You need to go in and talk to the local insurance companies, car dealerships, parking and local Telia. This is a new service area.”

Meesenberg said demand for the service both from industry partners and consumers had been “much higher than expected” with subscribers and companies looking to use the system for a wide range of different reasons.

The platform was developed alongside fellow-Swedish company Springworks – which is itself in discussions with operators around the world to rollout its model in other countries.