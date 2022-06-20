 Telia to develop private 5G with Norway military - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telia to develop private 5G with Norway military

20 JUN 2022

Telia Norway struck a deal with the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency to deploy a private 5G network for military use, prioritising secure use of data for the country’s armed forces.

In a statement, the operator said the private network will be designed to operate separately from its national 5G network, as it aims to build a “secure, resilient, and flexible” private communication channel.

Telia, which claims it was the first in Norway to launch private networks for enterprise and private sector customers, will look specifically at ensuring data generated from the armed forces is kept separate from other traffic in the public mobile network and be given priority, utilising the network slicing use case.

In addition, the private infrastructure will have greater encryption than the national public network, which already has security measures including SIM authentication of all devices, encryption of traffic, and licensed radio spectrum.

Eiliv Ofigsbo, head of CIS division at the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency said: “Secure communication is a requirement for the armed forces, both in times of peace and crisis, and it is our task at the Defense Materiel Agency to deliver systems that make this possible. It is important that we consider new technologies such as 5G.”

Back

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

Related

Thailand forms national 5G alliance

DNB, Ericsson complete HD call on 5G network

India to reserve 5G spectrum for private networks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association