English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telia to cut workforce in a bid to reduce costs

20 JUL 2017

Telia Group announced it will layoff 3 per cent of its total workforce, with the majority of the job losses affecting its home market of Sweden.

Plans to cut 850 jobs from its headcount in an attempt to reduce ongoing costs were revealed as part of the company’s earnings update for Q2 and H1 2017.

Pointing towards pressure on legacy revenue and falling one-off fibre sales, Telia president and CEO Johan Dennelind (pictured), said its operational expenses in Sweden were still “too high” despite attempts in the first half of the year to reduce them.

Group net income fell from SEK3.9 billion ($468 million) in the three months to end-June 2016 to a loss of SEK308 million in the recent quarter, following a number of divestments.

Its subscription numbers across fixed and wireless decreased to 23.4 million in Q2 2017, compared to 26.7 million in the 2016 quarter.

During H1 2017, the company continued to reduce its operation in Eurasia to focus on its core market of the Nordics and Baltics – a process it expects to complete by the end of the year.

In its earnings report, the company said: “The remaining Eurasian parts are available for immediate sale and divestments of these units are deemed highly probable within 2017.”

Over the last six months, Telia reduced its stake in Turkey’s Turkcell and sold-off its holding in Tajikistan operator Tcell. In June, rumours emerged the company was considering reducing its 25 per cent stake in Russian operator MegaFon as the next stage of its strategy.

Discussing its future outlook, Dennelind said: “We keep on shaping the new Telia in the Nordics and Baltics, while we work relentlessly to ensure a balanced exit from Eurasia in order to fully focus on the next phase of Telia Company.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Millicom experiences tough Q2 despite 4G gains

America Movil profit up on forex rate, post pay adds

Ericsson set for job, cost cuts as losses continue in Q2
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association