 Telia steers steady course in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia steers steady course in Q1

27 APR 2022

Telia maintained its full-year outlook for low single-digit revenue and earnings growth after an opening quarter during which president and CEO Allison Kirkby (pictured) continued progress on cost-cutting and implementation of fresh transformation measures.

In a statement, Kirkby noted the Sweden-headquartered operator remained on track to cut costs by SEK2 billion ($203.7 million) by the end of 2023, partly due to a 3 per cent year-on-year reduction in expenses.

Furthermore, the modernisation of Telia’s IT infrastructure, including the removal of legacy systems, delivered savings of around SEK80 million.

Net income grew 13.9 per cent to SEK1.1 billion on revenue of SEK21.8 billion, up 2.1 per cent.

Service revenue from the core telco business, which excludes TV and media, rose 2.9 per cent.

Capex this year is expected to be in the range of SEK14 billion to SEK15 billion.

Telia also noted a transaction to sell a 49 per cent share of its Swedish towers business to a consortium comprising a unit of Brookfield Asset Management and Alecta is expected to close in the current quarter, earlier than previously estimated.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Alphabet struggles as war weighs on YouTube

Robi Axiata berates tax impact on profit

Network upgrades drive Grameenphone
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association