 Telia set for Latvia B2B unit sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia set for Latvia B2B unit sale

04 JAN 2022

Operator group Telia struck a deal with Latvian fixed provider Tet to sell its enterprise focused unit in the country for €10.75 million, following an auction of the business.

The B2B company, called Telia Latvia, was sold through what its parent company described as a “competitive auction process” launched in Q3 2021. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022 subject to regulatory approval.

Winning bidder Tet provides fixed and TV services to consumers and enterprises in Latvia. Its majority shareholder is the Latvian state which holds a 51 per cent stake. Telia subsidiary Tilts Communications is the only other shareholder.

Alongside its interest in Tet, Telia owns a controlling share in Latvian mobile operator LMT.

In a statement, Tet CEO Uldis Tatarcuks said the new asset would complement its existing business, referencing links to its existing data centre and transmission business.

Telia head of Latvia Andreas Ekstrom added the group remained “committed to continue contributing to the digitalisation of Latvia with our engagement in Tet and LMT.”

The sale is Telia’s latest divestment as it continues efforts to streamline the operator group’s business.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association