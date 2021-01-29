 Telia reveals revamp to boost infrastructure assets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia reveals revamp to boost infrastructure assets

29 JAN 2021

Telia created a new unit for its infrastructure assets in an attempt to increase value, and also took the wraps off a strategy revamp designed to boost shareholder returns and cut costs.

In its Q4 earnings statement, CEO and President Allison Kirkby unveiled Telia Asset Management, a division which will own and manage selected assets, with the aim of “opening up the opportunity to bring in external investors and accelerate infrastructure development”.

“We have for some time been working to identify such assets within our portfolio where a special focus has been on our towers, in particular in markets where we act as a challenger, and we will now proactively identify relevant partners that could join us on this journey,” she said.

In addition, the company launched an updated strategy to “create a better Telia”, shifting away from being “a somewhat passive facilitator of connectivity”, and ultimately reinventing the company.

Telia said it would focus on connectivity, digital transformation, sustainability and attempt to better serve customers, as part of the strategy revamp.

It hopes the programme will help to reduce operational expenses by SEK2 billion ($240 million) until 2023 and SEK4 billion until 2025, as well as “return the company to growth and deliver sustainable value creation to our shareholders”.

Q4 numbers
The company swung to a net loss of SEK24.5 billion from a profit of SEK1.3 billion in Q3 2019, as it booked a capital loss on the disposal of its holding in Turkcell, in addition to an impairment in Finland.

The loss from Turkcell amounted to SEK17.9 billion, mainly related to reclassified accumulated foreign exchange losses, which it added had no effect on total equity. The impairment in Finland totalled SEK7.8 million, related to goodwill.

Revenue of SEK23.5 billion was up 2.7 per cent, mainly driven by the consolidation of TV and media.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic also had an impact on earnings, although less than the previous quarter, predominantly on roaming and advertising. In total, revenue was impacted by around SEK400 million by the health crisis.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Comcast bolsters Verizon MVNO deal, readies own kit

Ericsson warns on China reprisal risk from Huawei ban

Samsung forecasts mobile recovery after weak Q4

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association