 Telia revamp on track despite Q3 pain - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia revamp on track despite Q3 pain

21 OCT 2021

Nordic operator Telia’s CEO Allison Kirkby (pictured) admitted it continued to face headwinds as it progresses with a strategy to expand its 5G rollout, boost convergence and accelerate a wider restructure, after revenue and net income decreased in Q3.

Net income amounted to SEK1.6 billion ($186.2 million), down from SEK2.6 billion in Q3 2020, with revenue falling 1.2 per cent to SEK21.3 billion. Telia stood by its full-year forecast despite the declines.

Kirkby was bullish in her commentary on its performance, noting the foundations to “reinvent a better Telia” were now firmly in place as part of a strategy revamp unveiled earlier this year.

The CEO pointed to growth across Telia’s business units and a service revenue increase of 2.3 per cent to SEK18.1 billion. The company explained structural cost reductions continue according to its plan, but content investments are impacting overall costs levels.

In its challenger markets, “results were mixed”, explained the company. It saw positive trends in Norway, with gains across enterprise while the consumer side remained stable, which was also the case in Denmark. But service revenue declined in Finland.

The company stated its “transform to digital” initiative delivered a more than SEK65 million reduction of IT costs in the quarter through decommissioning legacy systems and products, as well as consolidating IT vendors.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon reports traction for new businesses

America Movil points to base boost as Q3 profit falls

Netflix soars on exclusive content offerings
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association