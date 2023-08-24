 Telia Norway puts more focus on enterprise IT - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

Telia Norway puts more focus on enterprise IT

24 AUG 2023

Telia Norway’s enterprise unit detailed a plan to become an IT supplier for local businesses, extending its portfolio to include security, network and cloud architecture services.

In a press release, the operator stated it already has a solid foundation in 5G, fixed network and IoT offerings, and the expertise of its IT subsidiary Telia Cygate will aid its goal to become a strategic IT partner for enterprises.

Telia claimed its IT subsidiary has more than 40 years of experience in providing networks and security services in the country, counting airport operator Swedavia and electricity company Ellevio among its customers.

The operator explained it will start offering consulting services on cloud, information security and risk analysis and implementation and operation of local networks including WiFi, IP addresses, LAN and IoT.

Telia pointed to a “worsening threat” in geopolitics and crime-for-profit, which further strengthened organisations’ need for operational and security services.

Fredrik Sidmar, CEO at Telia Cygate identified IT enterprise as “an increasingly clear trend in the market” as customers are looking for more comprehensive solutions for their digital infrastructure.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association