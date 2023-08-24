Telia Norway puts more focus on enterprise IT

Telia Norway’s enterprise unit detailed a plan to become an IT supplier for local businesses, extending its portfolio to include security, network and cloud architecture services.

In a press release, the operator stated it already has a solid foundation in 5G, fixed network and IoT offerings, and the expertise of its IT subsidiary Telia Cygate will aid its goal to become a strategic IT partner for enterprises.

Telia claimed its IT subsidiary has more than 40 years of experience in providing networks and security services in the country, counting airport operator Swedavia and electricity company Ellevio among its customers.

The operator explained it will start offering consulting services on cloud, information security and risk analysis and implementation and operation of local networks including WiFi, IP addresses, LAN and IoT.

Telia pointed to a “worsening threat” in geopolitics and crime-for-profit, which further strengthened organisations’ need for operational and security services.

Fredrik Sidmar, CEO at Telia Cygate identified IT enterprise as “an increasingly clear trend in the market” as customers are looking for more comprehensive solutions for their digital infrastructure.