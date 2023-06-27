 Telia names interim CFO - Mobile World Live
Telia names interim CFO

27 JUN 2023

Telia announced ex-Millicom executive Tim Pennington will serve as interim EVP and CFO from September 2023, replacing outgoing executive Per Christian Morland until a permanent successor is in place.

The operator group stated Pennington will also assist as an advisor to the company until at least September 2024 once a permanent replacement has been appointed.

Pennington is currently an independent non-executive director at Africa-focused operator MTN Group. He previously served as CFO of Hutchison Telecommunications, Cable & Wireless and most recently Millicom, where he held the role for nearly eight years before stepping down in April 2022.

The newly appointed executive has played roles in significant projects throughout his telecoms career, including Millicom’s departure from African market, as well as the restructuring of Cable & Wireless before it was bought out by Liberty Global in 2016.

In addition to the appointment, Telia revealed the head of Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark position will be removed after Dan Stromberg vacates the post this month.

The removal of the role will see CEOs of its Lithuanian unit, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, and Estonian unit ,Holger Haljand, report directly to Telia president and CEO Allison Kirkby.

Meanwhile, Telia Denmark CEO Petr Cermak will report to EVP, group general counsel and head of corporate affairs Stefan Beckman in anticipation of the unit’s acquisition by utilities and broadband company Norlys.

Stromberg has been at Telia from 43 years, and will remain chair of the board of the company’s Lithuanian business.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

