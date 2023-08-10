 Telia names ex-KPN executive as CFO - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Telia names ex-KPN executive as CFO

10 AUG 2023

Telia announced Eric Hageman will succeed outgoing CFO and EVP Per Christian Morland, who is leaving the company at the end of September.

With Hageman’s appointment, interim CFO Tim Pennington will revert to an advisory role, the Swedish operator announced in a statement.

Hageman, currently interim CFO at UK-based aerospace company Survitec, will join Telia in early September before formally taking over Morland’s position.

Prior to Survitec, Hageman held senior positions including as CFO at data centre provider TelecityGroup, online betting company William Hill and Dutch operator KPN, where he took up high-profile roles between 2005 and 2013.

He is also the founder of an advisory and consultancy company Delta Value and a board member of global construction company Mace Group.

Telia’s outgoing CEO and BT Group’s next boss Allison Kirkby praised Hageman’s experience in corporate finance, stating his skills are “exactly what we need as we embark on the next phase of our strategy”.

Hageman’s appointment comes when Telia is undertaking a corporate restructuring plan, with debt reduction and cost-saving measures on the agenda.

The company is also searching for a successor to Kirkby, who is set to depart by end-January 2024 at the latest.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture.

Read more

