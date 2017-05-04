English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telia makes move to sell stake in Turkcell

04 MAY 2017

Telia Company announced a plan to divest a part of its stake in Turkish operator Turkcell, as it ramps up an ongoing shift to focus on its operations in the Nordics and Baltics.

In a statement, Telia, which holds a 38 per cent stake in Turkcell, said its subsidiary Sonera launched an offer to institutional investors of approximately 150 million shares, representing around 6.8 per cent of the operator’s issued share capital.

Telia holds a 14 per cent direct stake in the Turkish player, and a 24 per cent indirect stake. If all the shares are sold from the process, its direct stake will be reduced to 7.2 per cent, said the company.

“Today’s proposed sale of a portion of Telia Company’s shareholding in Turkcell is consistent with the strategy to focus on operations in the Nordics and Baltics,” the company explained in its statement.

Telia first announced it would gradually make an exit from its operations in Eurasia in 2015, as part of a change in strategy.

Its initial exit plan involved seven markets; Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan.

Most recently, it sold its operations in Tajikistan to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

Telia added it would continue to be the largest shareholder in Turkcell following the proposed transaction, and there was no “present intention regarding any sale of the shares that represent Telia Company’s indirect interest in Turkcell”.

The transaction is expected to complete on 8 May.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telia overhauls management structure

Telia launches connected car services with a spark

Russian firms announce investment plans for Turkcell

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association