 Telia lines up exec changes - Mobile World Live
Home

Telia lines up exec changes

22 JUN 2020

Telia reshuffled its leadership team, lining up a replacement to head units in the Nordics and Baltics as part of a strategy to refocus the business on core markets.

In a statement, the Swedish operator said following an agreement to sell its indirect stake in Turkcell for $530 million, several group executive management changes will be made.

Allison Kirkby, president and CEO, said the reshuffle will “renew Telia’s purpose and strategy” and “accelerate our transformation journey and establish a new era of success for Telia”.

It plans to promote current Telia Lithuania CEO Dan Stromberg to head of Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) on 1 August.

Markus Messerer, CEO of Swiss B2B distributor Alltron, will be appointed SVP, chief of strategy, innovation and head of Global Business in Q4: he brings prior experience as head of corporate strategy at Swisscom.

Also in Q4, Rachel Samren’s role as chief external affairs officer will be upgraded to chief external affairs, governance and trust officer.

The moves will result in the departures of Ingrid Stenmark, head of CEO office; Asa Jamal, head of group communications; and Emil Nilsson, head of LED.

Peter Borsos, head of Telia Global will continue in his role and oversee group communications until the restructure is complete near the end of the year, when he will also leave.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

